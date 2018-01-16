http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.02 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.27 Change: 0.05
Au 1334.81 $/oz Change: 96.97
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Ravensthorpe|Galaxy Resources|Resources|Asia|Operations|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Resources||Operations||
johannesburg|ravensthorpe-city|galaxy-resources|resources|asia|operations|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin delivers record Q4 lithium output

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin delivers record Q4 lithium output

16th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Galaxy Resources has reported record production from its Mt Cattlin operations, in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia, during the quarter ended December 31, on the back of increased ore treated and continued improved process plant use.

The operation produced 52 139 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of lithium concentrate during the fourth quarter, an 11% increase from the third quarter, and represented an annualised rate of about 209 000 dmt a year of lithium concentrate.

Advertisement

Galaxy also highlighted the record sales of 58 094 dmt of lithium concentrate, an increase of 39% over the third quarter of 2017, with all four shipments of lithium concentrate at grade levels above contract requirements, and moisture and mica content levels below contract specifications.

Galaxy reported an average realised selling price, before royalties and marketing fees, of $868/dmt, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3%.

Advertisement

Further, Galaxy entered into new binding long-term offtake contracts with multiple customers throughout Asia for 100% of the planned production of lithium concentrate from Mt Cattlin for five years starting in 2018.

During the fourth quarter, Mt Cattlin generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of A$34.2-million.

Overall, Galaxy ended the quarter with A$59.7-million cash on hand and a debt-free balance sheet.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.351 1.315s - 595pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close