http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.50 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 13.68 Change: 0.04
Au 1284.84 $/oz Change: 5.92
Pt 804.75 $/oz Change: 12.25
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Galaxy ups output expectations

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Galaxy ups output expectations

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

24th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium miner Galaxy Resources is predicting higher output in the 2019 financial year from its Mt Cattlin operation, in Western Australia, following a strong fourth quarter.

Total mining volumes from the Mt Cattlin operation increased by 27% during the fourth quarter, compared with the three months to September, with spodumene concentrate production climbing by 8%, from 31 156 t to 33 780 t.

Advertisement

In the full year ended December, spodumene production reached 156 689 t.

Galaxy on Thursday noted that some 39 682 t of spodumene concentrate was sold during the fourth quarter under review, bringing full-year concentrate sales to 159 255 t.

Advertisement

Ore grades from the Mt Cattlin operation are set to improve as mining activities progress to the area east of Floater Road. The ore mined form this area will only be processed in the first quarter of 2019, and will result in an improvement in recovery, Galaxy told shareholders.

Construction of the yield optimisation project (YOP) at the Mt Cattlin plant was also completed during the quarter, and commissioning was some 85% complete by the end of the period.

The YOP includes an ultra-fines dense media separation circuit, a secondary float re-crush circuit and several optical sorting units. These productivity improvement projects have been implemented with the objective of increasing overall process recovery, and the improvements are expected to take effect from the first quarter of 2019.

Galaxy is targeting total spodumene production volumes of between 40 000 t and 45 000 t for the first quarter of 2019, and between 180 000 t and 210 000 t for the full calendar year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.475 2.164s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close