Galaxy taps Simon Hay as new CEO

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium miner Galaxy Resources has appointed Simon Hay as its new CEO, effective from July 1.

Hay, who is currently head of resource development at ASX-listed Iluka, will replace Anthony Tse. In addition to his history at Iluka, Hay has also held senior positions at BHP Billiton and WMC Resources.

“[Hay] is the ideal blend of skills and experience in operational, development and marketing roles to be able to lead Galaxy through its next phase of growth,” said company chairperson Martin Rowley.

“[His] recent success in guiding the development of the greenfield projects in jurisdictions such as Sri Lanka and Sierra Leone convinced me that he is the best man to lead Galaxy’s growth plans for the development of its two world-class international assets at Sal de Vida, in Argentina, and James Bay, in Canada.”

Tse will transition from his current role as CEO and MD into an executive director position, focusing on corporate development and marketing.