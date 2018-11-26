http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.71 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 13.82 Change: 0.04
Au 1225.80 $/oz Change: 3.90
Pt 846.00 $/oz Change: 5.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Galaxy completes Sal de Vida deal

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Galaxy completes Sal de Vida deal

26th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium miner Galaxy Resources has completed the sale of the northern tenements of its Sal de Vida project, in Argentina, to Posco.

Posco earlier this year struck a deal with Galaxy to acquire a package of tenements on the northern portion of Sal de Vida, for $280-million. Galaxy would retain full ownership of the tenements at the southern area of the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

Advertisement

Galaxy has previously said that proceeds from the transaction would be used to advance the development of the Sal de Vida project.

The company said that the transfer of brine extraction rights over an additional five tenements remained subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent. It was anticipated that these conditions and the transfer of the brine rights would also be completed by the end of November, releasing a deferred $15-million payment.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.323 0.904s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close