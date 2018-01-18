http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.85 Change: 0.18
R/$ = 12.12 Change: 0.16
Au 1331.33 $/oz Change: -4.06
Pt 1008.00 $/oz Change: 8.03
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|London|Atlas Copco|Copper|Drilling Equipment|Environment|Exploration|Galantas Gold|Training|Northern Ireland|Mine Development|Equipment|Mine Site|Drilling
Gold||Atlas Copco|Copper|Drilling Equipment|Environment|Exploration|Training||Mine Development|Equipment||Drilling
gold|johannesburg|london|atlas-copco|copper|drilling-equipment|environment|exploration|galantas-gold|training|northern-ireland|mine-development|equipment|mine-site|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Galantas share price rises sharply in London

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Galantas share price rises sharply in London

18th January 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The share price of Aim- and TSX-V-quoted Galantas Gold surged more than 80% in London on Thursday, after the company reported solid progress at its Omagh gold mine development in Northern Ireland.

The dual listed miner’s share price climbed to 9p a share, from the previous day’s closing price of 4.88p each, before retreating to 7.62c a share by midday.

Advertisement

Galantas is using training equipment to progress mine development, which currently stands at 163 m, but said that the development rate will accelerate substantially once more drilling equipment arrives on site at the end of the month.

Atlas Copco has delayed the delivery of new drilling equipment until the end of March, but will provide a substitute rig, the miner reported.

Advertisement

The company has also received positive news from the Environment Agency, which concluded that there was no evidence that activities at the mine site were detrimental to the qualify of groundwater around the site or of the Kerr Burn.

On the exploration side, the miner said that there was potential for zinc and possibly lead mineralisation near Twigs Park. Galantas had found two core drilled by the past licence holder stored in the barn.

Two intersections were sampled on one of the cores. The first, of an intersect of 0.8 m, at a depth of 7.0 m, returned results of 8.1 g/t silver, 511 g/t copper, 70.8 g/t lead, 60.5 g/t antimony and 1.56% zinc. The second, of an intersect of 1.0 m at 42.9 m depth, returned results of 45.2 g/t silver, 250 g/t copper, 0.57% lead, 191 g/t antimony and 12.85% zinc. A historical hole, the exact location, azimuth and dip of the drill hole is not verified at this time.

The second drill core has not yet been sampled.

Regarding the third-party appeal against a positive judicial review of the planning consent for Omagh, the company said that a hearing was scheduled for February 6.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.214 0.933s - 555pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close