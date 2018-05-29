http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1302.40 $/oz Change: 5.25
Pt 907.50 $/oz Change: 2.58
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

GAIL India seeks to maintain its gas pipeline business

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

GAIL India seeks to maintain its gas pipeline business

29th May 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – Indian government-owned natural gas importer and infrastructure provider GAIL India has agreed, in principle, to unbundle its gas marketing and pipeline operational business, but only after a domestic gas trading hub has been established and a trading market has developed to an optimal level.

While the government has announced its decision to set up a domestic gas trading hub, the configuration and model of such a hub is yet to be finalised. GAIL has pointed out that in countries where monopoly companies have been unbundled, natural gas constituted more than 15% of the energy mix, while in India, it is a shade below 6%.

Advertisement

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has already laid down that unbundling of GAIL’s operation and ending its monopoly in gas transportation will be a precursor to the setting up of the trading hub that will offer market players open access to a pipeline network.

However, GAIL has taken the position that any unbundling of its operation and hiving off of its pipeline business has to follow domestic gas trading reaching optimal volumes and maturity.

Advertisement

GAIL chairperson and MD B C Tripathi pointed out that the organisation is the only company in the country that has constructed a gas pipeline network in the past ten years, while other private companies, despite having approvals to do the same, had not done so.

He also said that as far as access to transportation by third parties went, GAIL had opened up 11 400 km of its network for third parties to use it as a common carrier.

Though not yet an officially stated position, GAIL’s concern over gas market development, according to sources, stemmed from the fact that the configuration of the proposed trading hub – a physical hub along the lines of the Henry Hub, in the US or a virtual trading platform like National Balancing Point, in the UK –  was yet to be decided by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

As reported by Mining Weekly Online earlier, the Ministry is expected to send its team to visit trading hubs in various parts of the world, including the similar hub model that might be adopted by China, before proposing a model suitable for India.

It has been pointed out that a physical trading hub necessarily includes a network of physical pipelines converging at various points serving as a transit point for buyers and sellers, distributors and storage operators.

If such a model is adopted, the challenge will be that southern India is not yet connected to any existing natural gas grid. Considering that no other investor has yet constructed a gas pipeline project over the past ten years, it will be incumbent on GAIL to continue with its pipeline business to extend its network across the country to facilitate development of a physical trading hub instead of hiving off the business vertical.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.151 0.755s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close