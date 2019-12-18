https://www.miningweekly.com
Further signs of steady demand boost De Beers tenth sales cycle

18th December 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

Font size: -+

Anglo American has announced that the value of rough diamond sales for De Beers’ tenth cycle of 2019 amounted to $425-million.

This is an improvement of $25-million on the ninth sales cycle, which saw De Beers rake in $400-million.

CEO Bruce Cleaver said that the company saw “further signs of steady demand” during the cycle following continued polished diamond price stability in the lead up to the final sales of the year.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

