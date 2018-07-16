Further extension to Centerra’s Kyrgyz strategic accord

Canadian miner Centerra Gold and the government of Kyrgyzstan have further extended the first longstop date under the strategic agreement for environmental protection and investment promotion that they entered into last year.

The Toronto-based miner has pushed out the first longstop date – the date by which all conditions precedent to the completion of the strategic requirement are required to be satisfied – from July 23, to August 24.

The date was previously extended from May 31, to June 22.

The company said on Monday that it continued to work with the Kyrgyz government to ensure the satisfaction of the remaining conditions precedent to completion of the strategic agreement, including the termination of certain legal proceedings and receipt of finalised land use certificates.

The agreement between the parties ended a long-standing legal battle over the Kumtor mine.