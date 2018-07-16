http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.50 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 13.24 Change: 0.03
Au 1238.70 $/oz Change: -2.86
Pt 821.50 $/oz Change: -10.93
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Further extension to Centerra’s Kyrgyz strategic accord

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Further extension to Centerra’s Kyrgyz strategic accord

16th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canadian miner Centerra Gold and the government of Kyrgyzstan have further extended the first longstop date under the strategic agreement for environmental protection and investment promotion that they entered into last year.

The Toronto-based miner has pushed out the first longstop date – the date by which all conditions precedent to the completion of the strategic requirement are required to be satisfied – from July 23, to August 24.

Advertisement

The date was previously extended from May 31, to June 22.

The company said on Monday that it continued to work with the Kyrgyz government to ensure the satisfaction of the remaining conditions precedent to completion of the strategic agreement, including the termination of certain legal proceedings and receipt of finalised land use certificates.

Advertisement

The agreement between the parties ended a long-standing legal battle over the Kumtor mine.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.294 0.967s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close