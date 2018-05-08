http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.93 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 12.58 Change: -0.05
Au 1315.37 $/oz Change: 2.63
Pt 913.50 $/oz Change: -0.22
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Dubai|Vancouver|Fura Gems|Mining|Colombia|Mozambique|Almas Tower|Emeralds|Gemstones|Precious Gem Producer|Rubies|Ruby Mining Licence|Rio Minero River|Tena Mountain|Dev Shetty|Dubai
|Mining|||Emeralds|Gemstones|Rubies||||
dubai|vancouver|fura-gems|mining|colombia|mozambique|almas-tower|emeralds|gemstones|precious-gem-producer|rubies|ruby-mining-licence|rio-minero-river|tena-mountain|dev-shetty|dubai-province-or-state
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Fura unearths exceptional 25.97 ct rough emerald in Colombia

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Fura unearths exceptional 25.97 ct rough emerald in Colombia

8th May 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Dubai-based precious gem producer Fura Gems has recovered a 25.97 ct rough emerald at its Coscuez Colombian emerald mine, located in Boyacá department.

Fura said in a statement on Tuesday that it believes the emerald to be rare and exceptional owing to its size, colour saturation and clarity. 

Advertisement

The discovery was made as part of an ongoing bulk sampling programme that started in late March.

The 25.97 ct emerald has been named the ‘ÄRE Emerald’, named after a figure in ancient Colombian mythology responsible for the creation of the primary sources of emeralds in Colombia’s Boyacá region: the Fura and Tena mountains, as well as the Rio Minero river.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled with the discovery of this exceptional emerald in these very early stages of our bulk sampling programme. The results of this programme so far have well exceeded the expectations of our highly qualified management team,” president and CEO Dev Shetty stated in a news release.

“The quality of the ÄRE Emerald truly represents the opportunity and prestige of the Colombian Emerald [mine], which are the most sought-after emeralds in the world.”

Work has also already started on a maiden mineral resource at Coscuez, and Fura is hopeful to have this completed by the fourth quarter this year.

Fura is also looking towards producing rubies in Mozambique, where it has acquired an 80% effective interest in four ruby licences. It has also submitted an application for a further ruby mining licence.

Fura has set up a one-stop gem stone shop in Dubai’s world-class Almas Tower, from where it operates a central hub to create a platform from grading to selling of rough gemstones. Fura also intends to open its first treatment facility for rough rubies in Dubai, which helps to improve the quality of the red precious gems.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.501 2.132s - 610pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close