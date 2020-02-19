Funds raised for Fort Cady project

https://www.miningweekly.com
19th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed American Pacific has raised A$7.1-million through a share placement to fund construction activities at its Fort Cady borate mine, in Southern California.

The company placed more than 17-7-milliion shares, at a pri9ce of 40c each to institutional, profession and sophisticated investors under its existing placement capacity.

The offer price represented a 7.5% discount to American Pacific Borate’s last closing price on February 14, and a 5.7% discount to its 15-day volume weighted average share price.


The funds raised from the placement will go towards progressing construction related activities at Fort Cady, where initial construction activities started at the end of January

A December definitive feasibility study (DFS) considered a three-phase construction, with Phase 1 to deliver some 82 000 t/y of boric acid and 36 000 t/y of sulphate of potash (SOP), at a development cost of $138.2-million.

The Phase 2 operation would increase production to 245 000 t/y of boric acid and 73 000 t/y of SOP, at a capital cost of $191.4-million, while the Phase 3 project would produce 408 000 t/y of boric acid and 109 000 t/y SOP, at an additional capital cost of $186-million.

Based on the three phased approach, the project would have a mine life of some 21 years.

An enhanced DFS is due by the end of April this year, targeting an increase in SOP production for Phases 1B, 2 and 3.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

