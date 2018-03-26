Full processing resumes at Darlot

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Red 5 has resumed full processing operations at its Darlot gold mill, in Western Australia, following a temporary interruption last week.

The company said on Monday that Mill 1 was successfully restarted on March 22, and that it had operated continuously for the past three days, allowing the processing plant to return to throughput rates of 100 t/h to 110 t/h, which equated to more than 900 000 t/y.

Gold recoveries remained in line with expectations, with Red 5 maintaining its March quarter production target of between 12 000 oz and 15 000 oz, and full-year target of between 85 000 oz and 95 000 oz.

Meanwhile, underground mining at Darlot continues to perform in line with expectations, with a total run-of-mine stockpile of 47 000 t, at a grade of 3.7 g/t gold, stockpiled at the satellite King of the Hills operation.