http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1240.78 $/oz Change: -4.98
Pt 831.50 $/oz Change: -3.73
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

FS launched at McIntosh JV

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

FS launched at McIntosh JV

13th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Resources (MinRes) and Hexagon Resources have launched a feasibility study (FS) for the McIntosh flake graphite joint venture (JV), in Western Australia.

Hexagon shareholders in May this year approved the JV, which will see MinRes earn a 51% interest in the project by managing and effectively funding all of the development costs of the project, to commercial production.

Advertisement

The FS is targeted for completion by October next year, allowing a decision to mine.

MinRes said on Friday that, as JV manager, the company has approved an initial budget to allow for a comprehensive drilling programme of some 12 000 m to start in early August, as the first on-ground work for the FS.

Advertisement

The drilling programme will test the resource potential of new targets east of the known resource, confirm and upgrade the existing targets and resources, and generate some 17 t of core samples for metallurgical testwork.

The drilling programme will be completed by October this year.

McIntosh currently has an existing mineral resource of some 21.3-million tonnes grading 4.5% graphitic carbon.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.19 0.756s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close