PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Federal Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg has approved the Rogetta iron-ore mine, in Tasmania, for development.

The project, which is being developed by unlisted Forward Mining, will comprise an opencut operation producing at a rate of one-million tonnes a year over a proposed seven-year mine life.

Frydenberg said on Wednesday that the project was an example of a development that is both economically beneficial and environmentally sustainable.

“It will deliver significant economic and social benefits to Tasmania at the local, regional and state levels, including approximately 200 jobs during the construction phase and up to 100 permanent positions during the operational phase,” the Minister said.

Forward will also spend up to A$100-million to develop and maintain the mine and the sale of its products will bring in export revenues of between A$90-million and A$100-million a year.

The approval is subject to strict conditions to protect nationally significant species, including the Tasmanian devil, through financial support for the Save the Tasmanian Devil programme and to the Tasmanian Land Conservancy, and strict measures to prevent endangered wedge-tailed eagles from colliding with power lines.