http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.26 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.57 Change: -0.01
Au 1333.27 $/oz Change: -4.79
Pt 1001.00 $/oz Change: -3.31
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Copper← Back
The Third Anniversary Of The Agreement|Gold|Vancouver|Copper|Exploration|FREEPORT - MCMORAN|Northisle Copper|Red Dog|The JV|Pemberton Hills|Vancouver Island
|Gold||Copper|Exploration||
the-third-anniversary-of-the-agreement|gold|vancouver|copper|exploration|freeport---mcmoran|northisle-copper|red-dog|the-jv|pemberton-hills|vancouver-island-natural-feature
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Freeport-McMoRan enters option to earn 65% of Northisle's Pemberton Hills property

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Freeport-McMoRan enters option to earn 65% of Northisle's Pemberton Hills property

27th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Copper major Freeport-McMoRan has entered an option agreement with Northisle Copper and Gold to earn a 65% interest on the Pemberton Hills property, located on Vancouver Island.

The Pemberton Hills target is a 3.5 km by 1.5 km area of advanced argillic alteration similar to that observed at the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits.

Advertisement

According to Northisle, this type of alteration is often found overlying porphyry copper deposits. Further evidence of a buried porphyry copper deposit at Pemberton is the presence of anomalous copper intersected at the end of an historic 200 m deep drill hole within the altered area.

Under terms of the agreement, Freeport may earn an initial 49% interest in the property by paying C$50 000 cash to Northisle and funding a total of C$4-million in exploration expenditures over three years. The accord requires Freeport to commit to C$300 000 in expenditures in the first year, with subsequent optional additional expenditures of C$1.2-million before the second anniversary and a further optional C$2.5-million before the third anniversary of the agreement.

Advertisement

Northisle will be the operator during the first option period.

Following the first option, the partners will form a joint venture to operate the property under a shareholder's agreement. Freeport will then have a one-time right to acquire an additional 16% interest in the property, for 65% total interest in the property, by funding a further C$20-million in exploration expenditures over a four-year period.

If Freeport chooses to proceed with the second option and fails to complete the expenditures required, Freeport's interest will revert to the 49% interest as earned under the first option.

Should either party's interest in the JV be reduced below 10% through dilution, the diluted party will be granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty (NSR). The NSR is subject to a buy-down provision that allows for the NSR to be reduced to 1% for a cash payment of C$2-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.483 1.313s - 621pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close