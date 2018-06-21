http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1265.93 $/oz Change: -7.22
Pt 865.50 $/oz Change: 4.18
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

FQM and Lumina make Ecuador earn-in formal

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

FQM and Lumina make Ecuador earn-in formal

21st June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Copper miner First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has signed a formal earn-in agreement with Vancouver-based junior Lumina Gold to earn into the Orquideas and Cascas gold/copper concessions in Ecuador.

In terms of the previously announced five-year agreement, FQM has committed to contribute $1.5-million to the development of exploration work in the first year. The company has an option of contributing up to an additional $37-million over the course of the subsequent four years of the earn-in agreement.

Advertisement

Pursuant to the terms of the earn-in agreement, Lumina will receive $100 000 due upon signing, and will be reimbursed about $840 000 for expenditures made on the properties from September 2017 to mid-May 2018.

Work is ongoing at Orquideas and Cascas under the supervision of FQM, with Lumina acting as operator.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.318 0.871s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close