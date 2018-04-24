http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.11 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.37 Change: -0.01
Au 1328.00 $/oz Change: -3.80
Pt 926.00 $/oz Change: 2.30
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Business|Efficiency|Fortescue Metals|Safety|Iron-ore Miner|Maintenance|Elizabeth Gaines|Iron-ore
|Business|Efficiency|Safety|Maintenance|Iron-ore
perth|business|efficiency|fortescue-metals|safety|ironore-miner|maintenance|elizabeth-gaines|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Fortescue production falls in March quarter

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Fortescue production falls in March quarter

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

24th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Severe weather conditions and planned maintenance has seen iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals decrease production during the three months to March.

The miner on Tuesday reported that 41.6-million tonnes of ore were mined during the quarter, compared with the 47.5-million tonnes in the previous quarter. A total of 38.7-million tonnes of ore was shipped, compared with the 40.5-million tonnes in the December quarter.

Advertisement

“Our team has continued to deliver by maintaining their focus on safety, production and costs. Our strategic goals of investing in the core long term sustainability of the business, while pursuing low-cost growth options are firmly in our sights as we continue to generate strong margins, leveraging Fortescue’s position as the lowest end of the global cost curve,” said CEO Elizabeth Gaines.

During the quarter under review, C1 cash costs increased by 9%, from $12.08/t to $13.14/t, reflecting lower production volumes, a higher Australian dollar, as well as higher fuel prices.

Advertisement

Full-year C1 costs are expected to range between $12/t and $12.50/t, with Fortescue expected to ship some 170-million tonnes of ore in the full year.

Gaines has meanwhile said that the continued roll-out of the autonomous haulage fleet at the Chichester Hub operation is expected to contribute to further productivity and efficiency improvements across the business, along with the relocatable conveyor at the Cloudbreak operation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.355 1.092s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close