http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1321.38 $/oz Change: 7.28
Pt 819.04 $/oz Change: 1.66
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Fortescue lowers cost

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Fortescue lowers cost

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

31st January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Iron-ore major Fortescue Metals has reported higher shipments and lower C1 costs for the quarter ended December.

“The Fortesue team have delivered a strong December quarter with shipments of 42.5-million tonnes bringing the total for the first half of the 2019 financial year to 82.7-million tonnes.

Advertisement

“Our average realised price increased by 7% in the quarter to $48/t, which combined with lower C1 costs of $13/t generated strong cash flows,” said CEO Elizabeth Gaines.

C1 costs for the quarter declined on the back of a reduction in overburden removal, a lower exchange rate and the continued focus on productivity and efficiency, the miner said. These improvements were partially offset by unscheduled downtime as a result of bush fires near the Solomon Hub operation in mid-December.

Advertisement

“The first cargo of our 60.1% iron grade West Pilbara fines product was shipped to China in December and we now expect to deliver between eight-million and ten-million tonnes of this product in 2019,” Gaines said on Thursday.

She noted that initial customer feedback has been excellent, with Fortescue expected to supply some 40-million tonnes a year of the West Pilbara fines from December 2020, once the Eliwana mine and rail development project started operation.

Meanwhile, Fortescue was projecting that iron-ore shipments in the second half of the financial year would be higher than the first, with the miner expecting full year shipments of between 165-million and 173-million tonnes.

The higher volumes in the second half of the financial year were also expected to contribute to lower C1 costs, with full-year costs estimated at the upper end of between $12/t and $13/t.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.194 0.947s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close