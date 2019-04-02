http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.91 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 14.21 Change: -0.05
Au 1285.95 $/oz Change: -4.12
Pt 848.80 $/oz Change: -0.25
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Fortescue green-lights Iron Bridge

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Fortescue green-lights Iron Bridge

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

2nd April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals has approved the development of the $2.6-billion Iron Bridge magnetite project, in Western Australia.

The ASX-listed miner said on Tuesday that the project is expected to produce 22-million tonnes a year once in full operation, producing a 67% iron content product, suitable for pellet feed or blending with sinter fines.

Advertisement

First ore delivery is expected in the first half of 2022, with the ramp-up to full production taking place over 12 months.

Fortescue told shareholders on Tuesday that five binding offtake agreements accounting for 5.3-million tonne a year of production, have already been concluded.

Advertisement

“The Iron Bridge project holds Australia’s largest Joint Ore Reserves Committee compliant magnetite resource supporting a long mine life. The successful delivery of the project by the joint venture (JV) partners is underpinned by Fortescue’s unparalleled track record and capability in safely developing and operating major iron-ore projects in the Pilbara,” said Fortesceu CEO Elizabeth Gaines.

“We are confident this project will deliver growth in earnings and cashflow, resulting in enhanced returns to our shareholders and our JV partners through all market cycles.”

Fortescue holds a 69% interest in Iron Bridge with its JV partner Fermosa Steel holding the remaining 31% interest. The JV partners will each be responsible for their equity share of the capital expenditure required for the project, while Fortescue will manage and operate the project with full marketing rights.

The actual product mix will be based on market conditions, allowing Fortescue to deliver greatest value to the project partners, Gaines said.

“The Iron Bridge project will deliver a premium product with iron content of 67%, further enhancing the range of products available to our customers through our flexible, integrated operations and marketing strategy.

“When combined with the Eliwana development, it will increase Fortescue’s average product grade and provide the ability to deliver the majority of our products at greater than 60% iron, consistent with our long-term goal,” she added.

“We are confident in the long-term demand for this premium product, supported by market fundamentals, including global supply conditions, investment in higher efficiency steel-making capacity, as well as the competitive advantage of proximity of the Pilbara to key markets in China and the region.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.158 0.984s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close