Former Old Mutual CEO joins board of mineral sands miner Base

22nd February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The former CEO of asset manager Old Mutual Investment Group, Diane Radley, has been appointed to the board of ASX- and Aim-listed Base Resources.

Radley, whose independent nonexecutive director appointment was effective from February 1, brings significant and diverse African experience to the company, which operates the Kwale mineral sands operation, in Kenya.

“Diane has an exceptional pedigree in African business having most recently served as CEO of Old Mutual Investment Group, Africa’s largest asset manager. Prior to this, she was CFO with both Old Mutual South Africa and Allied Electronics Corporation, and partner-in-charge of the transaction services group in the Johannesburg office of PricewaterhouseCoopers,” Base reported.

Radley is currently a nonexecutive director of Murray & Roberts, chairs the board of Marriot Unit Trust and is a trustee of the DG Murray Trust.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

