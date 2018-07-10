http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.65 Change: 0.11
R/$ = 13.33 Change: 0.08
Au 1255.55 $/oz Change: -5.43
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Foreign-backed miner drops lawsuit against Chile for control of lithium deposit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Foreign-backed miner drops lawsuit against Chile for control of lithium deposit

10th July 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Foreign-backed miner Salar Blanco, which is 50%-owned by Lithium Power International, has dropped its lawsuit against Chile to block state-run Codelco from exploiting a lithium deposit where both have claims, the Australian-listed smallcap announced.

Lithium Power International said that following three months of talks, Salar Blanco ended its legal proceedings against the Chilean government last week and the government said the firm could apply for a special operating license for its Maricunga project.

Advertisement

"This permit - once approved and subject to the EIA approval - will be the final approval required to produce lithium under the present Chilean legislation," Lithium Power International said in a statement on Monday in a reference to Chile's environmental impact study on the project.

The company said it plans to submit its application for the special operating license in August.

Advertisement

Lithium is among the world's hottest commodities and a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries that power everything from cellphones and tablets to electric vehicles.

The lawsuit, filed in March, had been monitored carefully by potential investors being courted by the country's new government.

The little-known and remote Maricunga salt flat is far smaller than the expansive Salar de Atacama, where top lithium producers Albemarle and Chile's SQM rule supreme.

But the legal conflict at Maricunga under the conservative government of President Sebastian Pinera may prove a bellwether for foreign miners anxious to invest in Chile, which is home to half of the world's known lithium reserves.

The skirmish had pitted Salar Blanco, which has smaller stakes held by Canada's Bearing Lithium and local capital, against state copper miner Codelco, in a country that is famously protective of its lithium.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.28 0.854s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close