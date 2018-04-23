Fivefold resource increase at Bluejay’s Dundas project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The mineral resource estimate of the Dundas project in Greenland has increased by 400% to 96-million tonnes at 6.9% ilmenite.

Bluejay reported on Monday that the indicated resource at Moriusaq was estimated to be 81-million tonnes at 6.1% ilmenite.

The inferred resource at Iterlak East, a newly identified area 15 km east of Moriusaq, is seven-million tonnes at 12.2% ilmenite, the resource surrounding Moriusaq is seven-million tonnes at 9.2% ilmenite and the inferred resource at Iterlak West amounts to one-million tonnes at 6.1%.

"These results matched our best internal expectations of size and grade for the indicated resources at Moriusaq; the surprise of 2017 was the realisation that Iterlak, where mineralisation is found in raised beaches and the delta, appears to host similar-sized zones with much higher grades (2017 result from Iterlak was 77% ilmenite in situ on the raised beach) which says to me that if things continue as they did during 2017, Dundas could quickly become unique amongst all known deposits,” commented Bluejay CEO Roderick McIllree.

Bluejay further reported that it was evaluating a shallow marine area with potential for additional resources.

It also believed that there was an opportunity to upgrade the in-situ grade by up to 30% through an oversize separation step prior to processing, further boosting the run-of-mine grade and project economics.