http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.08 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 12.35 Change: 0.00
Au 1326.40 $/oz Change: -5.40
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: -3.70
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Johannesburg|Bluejay|Marine|PROJECT|Resources|Greenland|Roderick Mcillree
|Marine|PROJECT|Resources||
johannesburg|bluejay|marine|project|resources|greenland|roderick-mcillree
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Fivefold resource increase at Bluejay’s Dundas project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Fivefold resource increase at Bluejay’s Dundas project

23rd April 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The mineral resource estimate of the Dundas project in Greenland has increased by 400% to 96-million tonnes at 6.9% ilmenite.

Bluejay reported on Monday that the indicated resource at Moriusaq was estimated to be 81-million tonnes at 6.1% ilmenite.

Advertisement

The inferred resource at Iterlak East, a newly identified area 15 km east of Moriusaq, is seven-million tonnes at 12.2% ilmenite, the resource surrounding Moriusaq is seven-million tonnes at 9.2% ilmenite and the inferred resource at Iterlak West amounts to one-million tonnes at 6.1%.

"These results matched our best internal expectations of size and grade for the indicated resources at Moriusaq; the surprise of 2017 was the realisation that Iterlak, where mineralisation is found in raised beaches and the delta, appears to host similar-sized zones with much higher grades (2017 result from Iterlak was 77% ilmenite in situ on the raised beach) which says to me that if things continue as they did during 2017, Dundas could quickly become unique amongst all known deposits,” commented Bluejay CEO Roderick McIllree.

Advertisement

Bluejay further reported that it was evaluating a shallow marine area with potential for additional resources.

It also believed that there was an opportunity to upgrade the in-situ grade by up to 30% through an oversize separation step prior to processing, further boosting the run-of-mine grade and project economics.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.808 1.666s - 606pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close