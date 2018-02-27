Fission exploration continues to grow PLS mineralisation

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – On the heels of announcing a 30% resource expansion at its flagship Patterson Lake South (PLS) project, in North-Western Saskatcewan, Fission Uranium is again making waves after the first four drill holes of the winter drill campaign hit wide mineralisation.

The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company has encountered high-grade radioactivity at the R1515W zone at its PLS property, which is host to the Triple R deposit.

Advertisement



R1515W is the westernmost zone of the Triple R deposit and newly drilled results targeting the shallow mineralisation on lines 1530W and 1560W.

The holes include PLS18-571 (line 1560W), which intersected 108 m of total composite mineralisation, including 5.81 m of total composite radioactivity of more than 10 000 counts per second (cps), with a peak of more than 65 535 cps, the company advised in a news release.

Advertisement



Fission expanded the R1515W zone on line 1530W and 1560W, encountering 108 m total composite mineralisation over a 160 m interval, between 110.5 m to 270.5 m, including 5.81 m of total composite at more than 10 000 cps in Hole PLS18-571.

Hole PLS18-572 on line 1530W also encountered 94 m total composite mineralisation over a 211.5 m interval between 110.5 m and 322 m, including 4.7 m of total composite at more than 10 000 cps. Fission also reported that Hole PLS18-569, on line 1530W, intersected 70.5 m total composite mineralisation over a 128 m interval of mineralisation between 114 m and 242 m, including 5.12 m of total composite at more than 10 000 cps.

"The winter programme is off to an exciting and promising start. Following right after announcing an increase in the Triple R's inferred category of resource estimate at PLS we have now already grown the deposit's westernmost zone with four strong, high-grade radioactive holes. This mineralisation indicates continued growth. With its similar lithology to the R780E – Triple R's largest zone – the R1515W zone is an important focus for this programme and we are very pleased with our 100% hit rate here," president, COO and chief geologist Ross McElroy stated.