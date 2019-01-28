First Quantum to process stockpiles at Cobre Las Cruces

Canada-based base metals miner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday that it planned to start processing stockpiles at its Cobre Las Cruces mine, in Spain, “sometime in February”, while it continued to develop longer-term plans for the copper mine.

Operations at Cobre Las Cruces were suspended last week, after a land slippage occurred on the slope of the northern zone at the mine.

The lower grade stockpiles would continue to be processed until the mining of Phase 6, which was not impacted by the slippage, could start.

The company is developing a plan to mine Phase 6 of the operation, which it has to submit for regulatory approval.