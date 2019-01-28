http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.67 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 13.72 Change: -0.10
Au 1300.06 $/oz Change: 16.53
Pt 810.46 $/oz Change: 7.29
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

First Quantum to process stockpiles at Cobre Las Cruces

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

First Quantum to process stockpiles at Cobre Las Cruces

28th January 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canada-based base metals miner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday that it planned to start processing stockpiles at its Cobre Las Cruces mine, in Spain, “sometime in February”, while it continued to develop longer-term plans for the copper mine.

Operations at Cobre Las Cruces were suspended last week, after a land slippage occurred on the slope of the northern zone at the mine.

Advertisement

The lower grade stockpiles would continue to be processed until the mining of Phase 6, which was not impacted by the slippage, could start.

The company is developing a plan to mine Phase 6 of the operation, which it has to submit for regulatory approval.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.017 1.706s - 571pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close