http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.77 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 13.54 Change: 0.04
Au 1269.32 $/oz Change: 4.46
Pt 867.50 $/oz Change: 2.74
 
Home / Latest News← Back
DRC|Johannesburg|LUSAKA|Africa|Copper|Efficiency|First Quantum|Hydropower|Mining|Power|Africa|Chile|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Zambia|Kansanshi Smelter|Copper Producer|Electricity Tariff Structure|Electricity Tariffs|Electricity Utility|John Gladston
DRC||Africa|Copper|Efficiency|Hydropower|Mining|Power|Africa|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Zambia|||
drc|johannesburg|lusaka|africa-company|copper|efficiency|first-quantum|hydropower|mining|power|africa|chile|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|zambia|kansanshi-smelter|copper-producer|electricity-tariff-structure|electricity-tariffs|electricity-utility|john-gladston
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

First Quantum says competitiveness key to Zambia copper production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

First Quantum says competitiveness key to Zambia copper production

22nd June 2018

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – Global metals and mining company First Quantum has urged Zambia to ensure competitiveness and stability in the sector in order to attract foreign direct investment and regain its slot as Africa's largest copper producer.

Essential to this is a competitive electricity tariff structure that reflects the true cost of power production, including the fully depreciated hydropower facilities that are the backbone of the country’s generation, First Quantum's head of government affairs John Gladston told a conference in Lusaka this week.

Advertisement

"We have every intention of making Zambia reclaim its rightful position as Africa’s number one copper producer. And I think that is entirely achievable,” he said.

Zambia is currently the second largest producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Advertisement

The country produced 755 000 tonnes in 2017, ranking it seventh globally, while the DRC produced 850 000 metric tonnes, and DRC ranked sixth in the world with global leader Chile producing 5.33-million tonnes.

“Fundamental to long-term private sector investment is knowing what the costs will be for the life of its investment in Zambia, and that a natural equilibrium must be sought to ensure equitable benefits between investors, government and communities,” Gladston said.

First Quantum says current electricity tariffs do not reflect the underlying production cost, and that reforms are needed to improve the operational efficiency of national electricity utility ZESCO.

The Canadian-based company has invested over $6.4-billion in its Sentinel and Kansanshi Mines and the Kansanshi Smelter and has paid more than $3.5-billion in taxes in the last 11 years.

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.372 1.225s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close