http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1306.27 $/oz Change: 5.61
Pt 900.32 $/oz Change: -0.82
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

First Cobalt targets Canada plant restart within 2 years – CEO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

First Cobalt targets Canada plant restart within 2 years – CEO

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

First Cobalt's refinery in Ontario.

10th April 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SHANGHAI – First Cobalt aims to restart an idled cobalt refinery in Canada within two years and is in talks to supply the battery-grade product to four leading automakers, CEO Trent Mell said on Wednesday.

The Toronto-based company is planning a $30-million revamp of the plant, located in the appropriately named town of Cobalt, Ontario, which has been shut down since 2015.

Advertisement

The restart would provide US end-users of cobalt, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), with a refining base nearer to home than China, where most of the world's cobalt refining capacity is located.

"If we can short-circuit the logistics, it provides a ready source of sulphate for the US supply chain," Mell told Reuters in an interview in Shanghai.

Advertisement

The refinery was commissioned in 1996, when it ran on locally sourced cobalt and produced cobalt carbonate used in animal feed – long before the EV revolution took hold.

First Cobalt, which plans to produce cobalt sulphate from the plant, has already carried out a test using cobalt hydroxide from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where most of the world's mined cobalt supply comes from, as feedstock.

"The results that came out last week are indeed that it works," said Mell, who is targeting just over 2 000 t of cobalt sulphate per year, or enough to supply one EV maker.

The four automakers in talks with the company are "big global players" who make cars in the US, he said without disclosing their identities.

"A couple of them are already producing EVs and a couple of them are not yet there" but looking to the future, he added.

Cobalt prices are currently around $33 000/t, barely one-third of the peak of over $95 000/t in March 2018.

"It's not always easy to have all your material delivered to the big Chinese refiners when the price is coming down," Mell said, noting that US imports of cobalt from China are currently subject to a 10% import tariff.

Mell is giving himself six months to select a cobalt hydroxide feedstock, after which he said there will be an 18- to 24-month process before the restart.

"Six months to me is a long time, " he said. "If we can compress that, I'd love to think we'll be in production in two years."

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.176 0.687s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close