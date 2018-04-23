http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.07 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.34 Change: 0.02
Au 1327.11 $/oz Change: -4.69
Pt 920.50 $/oz Change: -3.20
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Vancouver|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Surface|Argentina|Drilling|Keith Henderson
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Surface||Drilling|
gold|vancouver|copper|exploration|mining|project|surface|argentina|drilling|keith-henderson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

First Centenera drill hole hits strong Cu/Au mineralisation at Esperanza

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

First Centenera drill hole hits strong Cu/Au mineralisation at Esperanza

23rd April 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – The maiden drill hole of junior explorer Centenera Mining has hit strong copper and gold mineralisation from surface to about 166 m at its Esperanza project, in Argentina, the company reported on Friday.

The Vancouver-based company reported the results of the first 166 m of the 387-m deep drill hole 18-ESP-025, returning 166 m grading 0.84% copper and 0.36g/t gold, or 1.14% copper equivalent.

Advertisement

Drilling was halted at 387 m owing to drilling difficulties, but results for the lower portion of the drill hole, from 166 m to 387 m, are pending and expected in early May.

We acquired the Esperanza project in 2017 because drilling results in 2006 had provided such a solid foundation for further exploration. These first results from our drill programme demonstrate very clearly that the potential to expand mineralisation is real,” president and CEO Keith Henderson stated in a news release.

Advertisement

Drilling continues and drill hole 18-ESP-027 has been collared 100 m south of previous drill hole 06-HU-02 and is drilling on an azimuth of 285°. The purpose of the drill hole is to test the extent of mineralisation to the west and at depth, the company advised. The drill hole was collared in mineralised rock and is ongoing at about 250 m, with a final target depth of about 500 m.

The outcropping copper/gold porphyry mineralisation at Esperanza was first drill-tested in 2006/07 by seven drill holes totalling 2 011 m.  All drill holes intersected significant copper/gold mineralisation, helping to shape the understanding of the ore deposit. To date, drilling has revealed an outcropping pyrite halo extending over a 1 400 m x 850 m area. Mineralisation is believed to remain open in all directions and evidence pointed towards strengthening grades the deeper drill holes reach.

The result buoyed the company’s TSX-V-listed stock on Monday, to rise 5.56% to C$0.19 a share, and helping to drive year-to-date gains up 18.75% since the start of the year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.397 1.15s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close