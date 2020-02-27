First bauxite cargo from Chalco's Guinea mine arrives in China

The first cargo of bauxite shipped from Aluminum Corp of China's Boffa mine, in Guinea, has arrived in China, a spokesperson for the company, which is also known as Chalco, said on Thursday.

The 55 000 t cargo arrived at the port of Rizhao in eastern China's Shandong province on Wednesday after leaving Guinea in early January, local media reported.

Bauxite is a rock refined to make alumina, which is then used to make aluminium metal.

Chalco's alumina refineries in Shandong "have basically all resumed work" amid the coronavirus epidemic that has disrupted industrial production in China, the spokesperson for the company said.