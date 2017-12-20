Firestone extends sales agreement of BK11 asset

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Lesotho-focused Firestone Diamonds has agreed to extend the option period granted to Amulet Diamond Corporation to purchase the Aim-listed company BK11 asset until December, 31, 2018.

BK11 is a diamond asset in Botswana, currently on care and maintenance.

Amulet was funding the construction and operation of a bulk sampling plant at the BK11 mine during the option period to further assess the deposit and has made steady progress towards completing the bulk sampling plant, but owing to unforeseen equipment delivery delays, Amulet requested an extension to the option period.



