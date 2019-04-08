http://www.miningweekly.com
Diamonds|Lesotho|Liqhobong Mine|Paul Bosma
Diamonds|||
diamonds|lesotho|liqhobong-mine|paul-bosma
Firestone Diamonds recovers 72 ct diamond at Liqhobong

8th April 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

LSE-listed Firestone Diamonds has recovered a 72 ct yellow diamond from its Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho.

The diamond was recovered together with a 22 ct white diamond and an 11 ct fancy light pink diamond.

These diamonds will go on sale at the next tender, which is scheduled to take place during May.

This is the second diamond of about 70 ct to be recovered from the operation this calendar year, following that of a 70 ct white diamond which was sold in the March auction at a record overall price for a Liqhobong diamond.

“It was a good weekend for us, recovering the 72 ct diamond, as well as the two smaller, high-quality stones from within the northern, lower-grade part of the pit,” Firestone CEO Paul Bosma commented in a statement on Monday.

“These recoveries will certainly assist in supporting the average value of the next sale in May.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

