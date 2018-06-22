http://www.miningweekly.com
Financing of ZTK transmission line to benefit Rukwa project – Edenville

22nd June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Aim-listed Edenville Energy believes the approval by the World Bank of $455-million in funding for the development of the Zambia–Tanzania–Kenya (ZTK) power transmission line, will benefit its Rukwa project. 

The funding will allow for the construction of high-voltage power infrastructure, which specifically includes the transmission line from Sumbawanga to Tunduma and the associated Sumbawanga substation near Edenville’s Rukwa project area, in southwest Tanzania.

“Edenville believes this, in conjunction with its operational mining activities, has the potential to be transformational for the company's planned Rukwa coal-to-power project,” Edenville said in a statement on Friday.

The Rukwa coal project contains 170-million tonnes of measured and indicated Joint Ore Reserve Committee-compliant coal resources, and the mine has recently entered commercial production.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

