FIFO code of practice introduced in WA

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian government this week launched Australia’s first code of practice for mental health for fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers in the resources and construction sector.

The code of practice was developed following extensive public consultation, and on the back of recommendations from a Legislative Assembly Committee report on the impact of FIFO practices on workers' mental health.

The 'Mentally healthy workplaces for FIFO workers in the resources and construction sectors' code aims to address hazards and risk factors in FIFO workplaces, said Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

Parts of the code encourage organisations to adopt a risk management process to identify potential psychosocial hazards, establish a positive and supportive workplace culture, provide suitable accommodation and rosters with sufficient time for rest and recreation.

“The code identifies a number of potential hazards and risk factors, such as work demands and low levels of control, and it promotes strategies to deal with these issues,” said Johnston.

“A positive, mentally healthy workplace not only benefits employees but also enhances an organisation's reputation for supporting and respecting its workforce.”

Government-funded research, released by the Minister for Mental Health last year, found FIFO workers experience higher levels of psychological distress than non-FIFO workers.