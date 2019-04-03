http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.92 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.21 Change: 0.00
Au 1291.03 $/oz Change: 5.15
Pt 857.54 $/oz Change: 13.33
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

FIFO code of practice introduced in WA

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

FIFO code of practice introduced in WA

3rd April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian government this week launched Australia’s first code of practice for mental health for fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers in the resources and construction sector.

The code of practice was developed following extensive public consultation, and on the back of recommendations from a Legislative Assembly Committee report on the impact of FIFO practices on workers' mental health.

Advertisement

The 'Mentally healthy workplaces for FIFO workers in the resources and construction sectors' code aims to address hazards and risk factors in FIFO workplaces, said Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

Parts of the code encourage organisations to adopt a risk management process to identify potential psychosocial hazards, establish a positive and supportive workplace culture, provide suitable accommodation and rosters with sufficient time for rest and recreation.

Advertisement

“The code identifies a number of potential hazards and risk factors, such as work demands and low levels of control, and it promotes strategies to deal with these issues,” said Johnston.

“A positive, mentally healthy workplace not only benefits employees but also enhances an organisation's reputation for supporting and respecting its workforce.”

Government-funded research, released by the Minister for Mental Health last year, found FIFO workers experience higher levels of psychological distress than non-FIFO workers.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.178 0.698s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close