Ferrum Crescent appoints Spanish consultancy at Toral

23rd April 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – European explorer Ferrum Crescent has engaged the services of Spanish consultancy Mining Sense to complement the existing operational team at the Toral lead/zinc/silver project.

Led by Mining Sense technical director Jesús Montero, the consultancy team will assist with the preparation of exploration drilling sites and contracting drilling operators, as well as undertaking the first desktop study on the local area and industrial operations.

Mining Sense will work with the company to provide a preliminary economic assessment and conceptual mine plan for the Toral project, while assessing development pathways for potentially bringing the project into production.

While Mining Sense has already begun work for the company in respect of the Toral project, agreement on contractual payment terms for the work is subject to the company receiving approval at the May 21 annual general meeting for the issue of new ordinary shares to raise up to £1-million.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

