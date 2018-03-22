http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1329.14 $/oz Change: 12.21
Pt 956.00 $/oz Change: 9.84
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
London|Ferrexpo|PROJECT|Brazil|Switzerland|Ukraine|Maintenance|Pellet Producer|Steel|Steel Industry|Steel Makers|Steel Markets|Chris Mawe|Iron Ore|Iron-ore
|PROJECT||Maintenance|Steel||Iron Ore|Iron-ore
london|ferrexpo|project|brazil|switzerland|ukraine|maintenance|pellet-producer|steel|steel-industry|steel-makers|steel-markets|chris-mawe|iron-ore|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ferrexpo hikes dividend, sees better demand this year

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ferrexpo hikes dividend, sees better demand this year

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

22nd March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Iron-ore pellet producer Ferrexpo announced a record dividend on Wednesday as earnings jumped on stronger demand from the steel industry.

The London-listed firm, the third largest exporter of pellets, said 2017 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47% to $551-million.

Advertisement

The dividend for 2017 totalled 16.5c a share, up from 6.6c a year earlier, including a final and special dividend.

"This year we paid 16.5c, partly as compensation when we had the lower dividend over the last two years because of very low iron-ore prices," CEO Chris Mawe told Reuters.

Advertisement

He said the company was targeting a shareholder payout of 13.2c or $80-million in 2018.

Ferrexpo, based in Switzerland with assets in Ukraine, sells highly processed iron-ore in the form of pellets. These saw stronger demand in 2017 from steel makers aiming to reduce pollution.

The company said it expected this trend to continue in 2018.

Ferrexpo benefited from a 22% rise in the price of high-quality iron-ore in 2017, while the lower quality iron ore category inched up just 3%.

Production of pellets in 2017 fell 7% to 10.4-million tonnes due to planned higher maintenance, the company said in January.

Net debt was cut by 32% to $403-million. The company expects it to fall to $250-million by the end of the year, Mawe said.

Ferrexpo will focus growth plans on expanding its existing mines, or "brownfields" development rather than acquisitions, Mawe said.

"There are further opportunities for brownfields expansion and that is where we will be focusing our capital expenditure," he said.

In 2017, Ferrexpo resumed a project to expand output at its concentrator that is expected to be completed by 2020 and will increase the production of pellet concentrate by 1.5-million tonnes.

The project will cost about $65 million to complete, it said.

But Liberum and Investec analysts kept their "sell" ratings on Ferrexpo shares, citing risks from a slow down in steel markets, a resumption in output at Brazil's huge Samarco iron-ore mine and potentially limited production growth at Ferrexpo due to maintenance.

Ferrexpo's shares in London, which have nearly doubled in value in the last year, were down 3% to 292p at 10:12 GMT.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.324 1.034s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close