Fatalities reported at Co-O

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Medusa Mining has reported a fatality at its Co-O mine, in the Philippines.

The ASX-listed company on Thursday said that preliminary indications were that a rockfall occurred within an area of the underground mine, resulting fatal injuries to two underground workers. A third worker has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and is currently in a stable condition.

Medusa noted that activities in the immediate area of the mine where the rockfall occurred have been suspended pending the outcome of detailed investigation by the Philippine Mines and Geosciences Bureau, while other areas of the mine continue to operate.



