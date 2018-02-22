http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1327.69 $/oz Change: 5.73
Pt 998.00 $/oz Change: 10.19
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Africa|Financial|Fire|Lonmin|Marikana|Mining|Africa|Economic Rights Institute Of South Africa|Cyril Ramaphosa|Fikile Mbalula|Zamantungwa Khumalo|South Africa
Africa|Financial|Fire|Mining|Africa|||
africa-company|financial|fire|lonmin|marikana|mining|africa|economic-rights-institute-of-south-africa|cyril-ramaphosa|fikile-mbalula|zamantungwa-khumalo|south-africa-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Families of slain Marikana miners call on Ramaphosa to turn his promises into action

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Families of slain Marikana miners call on Ramaphosa to turn his promises into action

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

President Cyril Ramaphosa

22nd February 2018

By: News24Wire

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of atonement for the Marikana massacre, 36 families of the striking miners who were killed have said that reparations should include a formal apology from the police minister and criminal charges against the police officers involved.

During Ramaphosa's response to the debate over his first State of the Nation Address (Sona) this week, he said he was determined to play whatever role he could in the process of healing and atonement in relation to the Marikana massacre.

Advertisement

"The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy," Ramaphosa told both houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), which represents 36 families of the striking miners who were killed, welcomed the president's comments, but urged him to turn his promises into actions.

Advertisement

In a statement, SERI said if the government was serious about atoning for the Marikana massacre, the families of those killed had indicated that a meaningful response would include: financial compensation, a formal apology from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, and that the police officers involved in the killings be charged criminally and prosecuted.

"The families demand a meaningful apology, made in private and in person, to the families of those killed, followed by a public apology. The apology should not only recognise the state’s responsibility for the shootings, but should also apologise for the state’s characterisation of the victims as 'criminals'," the statement read.

"The state should approach the families to ascertain what form this private apology should take. Once this process is complete, a public apology should follow. An appropriate apology is important to the families to allow them to start the process of healing."

'Not a single police officer has been charged or prosecuted'

SERI said the government should also approach the issue of compensation, with an attitude that acknowledges the state’s culpability in the massacre.

"The state has agreed to pay for the loss of financial support and has agreed to pay for the additional head of damages.

"The process, however, of negotiating the settlement offers has been dragged out and to date none of our clients have been compensated. The state should accelerate the process of settling these claims and, in doing so, it should take into account the loss of family life and parental care as a means to atonement for its conduct."

Furthermore, the families have demanded that the government should apologise for its delay and ongoing failure to prosecute the police officers responsible for the events at Marikana.

"While the National Prosecuting Authority has diligently prosecuted the miners who participated in the strike, not a single police officer has been charged or prosecuted for the murder of the mine workers. The state needs to ensure that those responsible are prosecuted promptly and effectively."

Zamantungwa Khumalo, SERI’s attorney, said the families of the slain mineworkers wanted to move on with their lives, however, they maintain that their grief still lingers.

"The apology from the state and its representatives is vital for the healing process and must be done in a way that secures the families’ dignity," said Khumalo.

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of the mining company Lonmin when police opened fire on striking mineworkers, killing 34 people on August 16, 2012, in Marikana, a small town in the North West province.

Edited by: News24Wire

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.164 1.028s - 251pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close