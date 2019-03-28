http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ =  Change:
R/$ =  Change:
Au $/oz Change:
Pt $/oz Change:
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Building|Coal|Connexxion|Design|Energy|Environment|Exxaro|fittings|Flow|Gautrain|Green Star SA|Growthpoint|Innovation|Lighting|Mining|Power|Sensors|Storage|Sustainable|Systems|Technology|Waste|Water|Africa|South Africa|Centurion Gautrain Station|Gautrain|Coal Producer|E-parking|Energy Balance|Energy Waste|Escalator Systems|Flow|Green Building|Environmental|Gautrain|Gautrain|Mxolisi Mgojo|Waste|Centurion|Operations
Construction||Building|Coal|Design|Energy|Environment|fittings|Flow|Gautrain|Innovation|Lighting|Mining|Power|Sensors|Storage|Sustainable|Systems|Technology|Waste|Water|Africa||Gautrain|Flow|Green Building|Environmental|Gautrain|Gautrain|Waste|Operations
construction|johannesburg|building|coal|connexxion|design|energy|environment|exxaro|fittings|flow-company|gautrain-company|green-star-sa|growthpoint|innovation|lighting|mining|power|sensors|storage|sustainable|systems|technology|waste-company|water|africa|south-africa|centurion-gautrain-station|gautrain-facility|coal-producer|e-parking|energy-balance|energy-waste|escalator-systems|flow-industry-term|green-building-industry-term|environmental|gautrain-organization|gautrain|mxolisi-mgojo|waste|centurion|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Exxaro unveils new ultramodern headquarters

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Exxaro unveils new ultramodern headquarters

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

New Exxaro headquarters

28th March 2019

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – South Africa’s largest coal producer and black-empowered coal company Exxaro has unveiled its new ultramodern headquarters.

The conneXXion, in Centurion, has e-parking bays for employees to charge their electric or hybrid vehicles while they work, and attractive central staircases to encourage lift avoidance.

Advertisement

Employee groups are able to collaborate in specially designed 'hives' and socialise in plazas, with sheltered havens for those needing focused concentration.

"It epitomises innovation, which is the byword at Exxaro these days," Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo says in a release to Creamer Media's Mining Weekly Online.

Advertisement

Occupation of the 18 000 m2 building, in West street, opposite the Centurion Gautrain station, will commence in June.

Built by GrowthPoint, the building has a 5-star Green Star SA rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa and expects to be the recipient of the Well Building Standard, an accolade for premier standard buildings that place people at the forefront of sustainable design, construction, and operations.

The building is regarded as a physical manifestation of Exxaro's drive towards making use of innovative technology to improve operations and protect the environment.

The company describes itself as being deeply committed towards making life better for its 650 employees as well as the communities in which it operates.

Environmental features include:

  • Innovative aerators fitted on to taps that limit water flow to 1.9 ℓ/min – significantly lower than the accepted Green Star flow rate of 4 ℓ/min;
  • Water meters which monitor consumption and detect leakage;
  • 158 kℓ water storage tanks for the collection of rainwater, which will be used for flushing and irrigation;
  • Energy-efficient lighting, with an average lighting power density of less than 1.5 W/m2/100 Lux – achieving the highest score possible under the applicable Green Star credit;
  • Light fittings equipped with both occupancy and daylight harvesting sensors;
  • Energy-saving air-conditioning, hot-water heating, lifts and escalator systems installed throughout the building;
  • 36 fuel-efficient vehicle bays, 21 electric bays and 15 hybrid bays, as well as 36 motorbike bays;
  • Energy meters that constantly monitor and manage consumption;
  • Photovoltaic panels to improve energy balance; and
  • Building performance dashboards that highlight the sustainability initiatives implemented.

Overall, the building is expected to consume 76% less water than national best practice and eliminate energy waste.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.218 1.004s - 277pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close