http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.03
Au 1329.26 $/oz Change: 7.53
Pt 978.00 $/oz Change: 8.67
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Exxaro Resources|Financial|Resources|Tronox|United States|Mineral Sands Producer|R12
|Financial|Resources||||
johannesburg|exxaro-resources|financial|resources|tronox|united-states|mineral-sands-producer|r12-product
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Exxaro to pay special dividend of R4.5-billion

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Exxaro to pay special dividend of R4.5-billion

13th February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Diversified miner Exxaro Resources has resolved to pay a special dividend of R4.5-billion out of income reserves following the sale of a portion of its interest in US mineral sands producer Tronox.

Exxaro in October 2017 sold about 22.4-million shares in Tronox for R6.5-billion.

Advertisement

In assessing the application of the proceeds realised on the sale, Exxaro's board considered the group's growth prospects, future capital commitments, the repayment of debt and the return of capital to its shareholders.

The special dividend, which has been approved by the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank, equates to R12.55 per Exxaro ordinary share.

Advertisement

Exxaro still owns about 28.7-million Tronox shares. Should it, in future, decide to sell further shares in Tronox, the board will again evaluate the group's funding requirements for future capital commitments, to repay debt and to return capital to shareholders.

Exxaro's JSE-listed shares rose 9% on Tuesday morning.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.96 4.903s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close