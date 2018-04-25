Exxaro to fund R100m road upgrade in Limpopo

Diversified miner Exxaro Resources and provincial roads agency Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of agreement for the R100-million upgrade of a road in Lephalale.

The project, to be implemented jointly, is for the upgrade from gravel to tar of road D2001, which stretches 9.56 km.

The upgrade will benefit commercial development in Lephalale and contribute significantly towards reducing the cost of doing business in the area.

The project will also assist with providing easy access to the Exxaro operations, while benefiting all other road users in the area by reducing travelling time and improving road safety.

Exxaro will provide the funding for the road upgrade.

“As a responsible citizen, Exxaro understands that public–private partnerships are necessary to help alleviate the backlog on infrastructure, to [provide] better lives for all communities,” said Exxaro coal operations executive head Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.

This is the second strategic partnership between Exxaro and the RAL since 2015.

The first project, which is still in implementation stage, is due for completion by the end of November. This R250-million project entails upgrading several roads connecting the Ga-Seleka village to the commercial centre of Lephalale.