Exxaro seeks buyers for ECC, Leeuwpan

20th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Diversified miner Exxaro Resources has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoIs) from parties interested in potentially acquiring Exxaro Coal Central (ECC) and the Leeuwpan coal mine.

This follows the conclusion of an internal portfolio review to evaluate and optimise the group's portfolio of coal operations and projects, which determined that these assets were noncore to the future objectives of Exxaro.

The assets will be sold in a single transaction.

Absa Corporate and Investment Bank and Identity Advisory have been appointed as financial advisers and CMS RM Partners as legal adviser, for the proposed transaction.

Interested parties will have until 17:00 on March 5 to submit their EoIs by email to projectGB@identityadvisory.co.za.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

