Exxaro appoints new chairperson

15th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

JSE-listed coal and heavy minerals miner Exxaro has appointed Jeffrey van Rooyen as independent nonexecutive chairperson.

Van Rooyen formerly served as the chairperson of the audit committee.

He is also a director at various companies in the Uranus Group, and a nonexecutive director at MTN Group and Pick n Pay.

Exxaro also appointed Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi as lead independent director. She is also chancellor of the Nelson Mandela University and a nonexecutive director on the board of Standard Bank Group, as well as Standard Bank South Africa.

Further, Exxaro appointed Vuyisa Nkonyeni to chair the audit committee, Lenamile Mophatlane as investment committee chair, Erasmus Myburgh as remuneration and nomination committee chair, Anu Sing as social and ethics committee chair, and Peet Snyders as the sustainability, risk and compliance committee chair.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

