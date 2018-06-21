Exploration delivering results for Kodal at Mali prospect

Aim-listed exploration company Kodal Minerals has discovered high-grade mineralisation intersections following the drilling of an additional 19 drill holes during follow-up and extension drilling at the Sogola-Baoule prospect, in Mali.

The intersections had minimum 5 m width, and results were calculated using a 1% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) lower cutoff.

Advertisement



Notable intersections include 22 m at 1.58% Li 2 O, 13 m at 1.76% Li 2 O and 20 m at 1.43% Li 2 O.

Assay results are pending for a further 22 drill holes.

Advertisement



Kodal CEO Bernard Aylward commented on Thursday that the company expects further mineralised intersections at the Sogola-Baoule prospect in the coming weeks.

“The development of this prospect demonstrates the positive results of our exploration approach and at the end of a very busy drilling season, we now have three advanced prospects at Ngoualana, Sogola-Baoule and Boumou.

“These prospects will form the basis of our initial project assessment and potential for the development of a ‘mining hub’ at Bougouni,” he added.

Aylward added that Kodal has undertaken exploration drilling at Bougouni South and regional testing at Ngoualana.

"We expect this strong news flow to continue during the next quarter with results returning from our completed drilling and from the metallurgical testing and bulk sampling that has been happening in parallel as we look to fast-track Bougouni towards a decision to mine in the near term."

Exploration drilling at the Sogola-Baoule prospect has continued to define an extensive pegmatite body with current strike length exceeding 1.4 km that remains open at depth and along strike.

The next phase of exploration at Sogola-Baoule will incorporate diamond drilling to allow detailed geological logging, metallurgical testwork and geotechnical review of ground conditions to be incorporated in a mining assessment.

Exploration drilling will also focus on infill and definition work, as well as continue to test for extensions to the target zone.

This drilling is expected to start as soon as possible following the conclusion of the rainy season.