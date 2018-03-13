http://www.miningweekly.com
Exploration defines new prospect at Altus' Mali licence

13th March 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The first phase of prospecting at exploration project generator Altus Strategies’ Sebessounkoto Sud licence, in western Mali, has defined a 2.3-km-long target – the Soa prospect.
 
The prospect is located about 22 km from AngloGold Ashanti and IamGold's Sadiola gold mine.

“Mapping, outcrop and sampling of artisanal spoil coincident with a historic 2-km-long gold in soil anomaly has yielded results including 5.18 g/t, 3.98 g/t and 2.4 g/t gold. From this first programme, tens of artisanal mining pits and shafts have been mapped within Soa,” said CEO Steven Poulton.

He added that the largest working observed to date has been mapped along 150 m of strike and has shafts which reportedly extend to 40 m in depth. 
 
“The newly defined prospect is one of four prospects defined, to date, in our western Mali licence cluster. We look forward to updating shareholders on further results from our first phase of exploration in Mali in due course,” he said. 

The company is now planning a second phase of exploration to begin over the Soa prospect.

This programme will include pitting and trenching to better define the interpreted 2.3 km trend observed to date.

Altus Strategies will also undertake surface mapping and sampling along the geophysical target, which may have an association with the gold mineralisation occurring at the Soa prospect.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

