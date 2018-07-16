http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.47 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 13.20 Change: 0.07
Au 1244.24 $/oz Change: 2.68
Pt 828.00 $/oz Change: -4.43
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Expert backs Hancock offer for Atlas

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Expert backs Hancock offer for Atlas

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

16th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – An independent expert has found that Hancock Prospecting’s offer for ASX-listed Atlas Iron is both fair and reasonable, with Atlas on Monday urging shareholders to accept the offer.

Nonexecutive chairperson Eugene Davis told shareholders that the offer from Hancock was an excellent opportunity for shareholders to realise value for their investment in Atlas, noting that the cash offer represented a 121% premium to the company’s losing price prior to the announcement of a takeover offer from fellow-listed Mineral Resources.

Advertisement

The 4.2c a share trumped an earlier takeover offer from Mineral Resources, which had offered Atlas shareholders one new share for every 571 Atlas shares held.

Davis told shareholders on Monday that despite efforts by Atlas management, the company was currently running at a loss, with the miner earlier warning of a non-cash impairment of between A$75-million and A$100-million for the 2018 financial year.

Advertisement

Atlas has also conducted a detailed strategic review with the assistance of independent advisers, to examine a number of alternative options, including debt refinancing, equity raising, and asset sales to create value. However, the miner said that with the ongoing difficult market conditions for low-grade iron-ore, the company believed the Hancock offer was in the best interest of shareholders.

The Atlas board has now unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the Hancock offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.

Hancock’s offer will close on August 3, unless withdrawn or extended.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.3 1.812s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close