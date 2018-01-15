Expansion study planned for Century zinc mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Base metals miner New Century will conduct an expansion feasibility study, based on the potential to mine the southern-most portion of the original ore body at its Century zinc mine, in Queensland.

Located directly adjacent to the existing Century processing plant, the South block complements the already defined insitu inferred mineral resources at Silver King and Eastern Fault block, demonstrating upside for operations beyond the recently announced restart feasibility study that focuses on the Century tailings deposit, the ASX-listed company reported on Monday.

The definition of the South block has significantly increased the total indicated and inferred mineral resource base of the Century mine to 9.3-million tonnes at 10.8% zinc and lead (6.1% zinc, 4.7% lead and 66 g/t gold).

New Century said that the incorporation of the insitu resources into operations of the Century operation could increase the life of the mine. The current plan is focused on tailings only and will produce 264 000 t/y of metal for 6.3 years.

The results of expansion feasibility study would be incorporated into planned tailings operations, which was set to start in the third quarter.

The expansion study wouldget under way in the second quarter of 2018 and would be completed before the end of the year, the company stated..