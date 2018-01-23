http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.84 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.06 Change: 0.06
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Johannesburg|Design|Electrical|Excellon|Exploration|Installation|Mining|Pumps|Repairs|Resources|Screening|Surface|Underground|Water|Mexico|Mexico-based Platosa Mine|Platosa Mine|Dry Mining Conditions|Minimal Associated Mining Costs|Silver Miner|Brendan Cahill|Drilling|Guadalupe South|Infrastructure
|Design|Electrical|Exploration|Installation|Mining|Pumps|Repairs|Resources|Screening|Surface|Underground|Water||||Drilling|Infrastructure
johannesburg|design|electrical|excellon|exploration|installation|mining|pumps|repairs|resources|screening|surface|underground|water|mexico|mexico-based-platosa-mine|platosa-mine|dry-mining-conditions|minimal-associated-mining-costs|silver-miner|brendan-cahill|drilling|guadalupe-south|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Excellon sees stable Q4 production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Excellon sees stable Q4 production

23rd January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Having ramped up production at its Mexico-based Platosa mine, TSX-listed silver miner Excellon removed a major bottleneck and demonstrated stable fourth-quarter production despite dry mining conditions.

"We have more work to do though, as we are working through normal course transitional issues as we ramp up to higher production rates,” said CEO Brendan Cahill in a statement released Tuesday.

In October, the company successfully commissioned the second tailings management facility (TMF) at its mill in Miguel Auza, Zacatecas.

Advertisement

The new TMF will provide for about 19 years of capacity at a 300 t/d production rate in five stages. It replaces the original TMF, which had reached its design capacity.

The TMF is a key strategic asset in the company's plans to continue growing resources at the Platosa mine, discover additional Platosa-like deposits on the Platosa property and discover epithermal silver deposits in the Miguel Auza area.

Advertisement

During 2017, the company accelerated underground drilling and successfully added material amounts of mineralisation to the upper parts of the 623 Manto.

During October, production primarily came from the Pierna and Guadalupe South mantos, as ground support was required in Pierna and 623 Manto, with both mantos silled and bolted simultaneously.

Historically, intensive grouting to control water served as enhanced ground support at great cost and time.

“With grouting eliminated, the operation is incorporating normal-course bolting and screening at a much lower cost and time to advance development,” said Cahill, adding that tonnage improved considerably during the remainder of the quarter, with multiple operating faces in all four mantos.
 
More efficient installation of ground support is a key ongoing endeavour at Platosa, as the mining operation works to increase productivity to reach a steady rate of production at 300 t/d.

Meanwhile, pumping rates were lower than planned during the quarter, which impacted on overall drawdown, as repairs were required on the electrical starters on certain pumps, but were expected to return to over 30 000 gallons a minute in the coming weeks.

Drawdown was also impacted on by the refiltration of water from surface into the aquifer from two areas identified during the quarter, which have now been closed off.

By the end of the period, drawdown rates were returning to expectation. The company expects continued improvement in the first quarter of 2018.

Development rates are expected to continue to increase as headings drive into the next levels of all four mantos.

During the quarter, the company continued to process low-grade historical stockpiles and sump material, with minimal associated mining costs.

In mid-December 2017, the company began an extensive surface exploration programme on the 21 000 ha Platosa property, with 30 000 m of diamond drilling planned.

One drill rig is currently operating on surface, focused on discovering new manto mineralisation along the prospective Platosa corridor.

Drilling also continues underground to define mineralisation near existing infrastructure and around the high grade 623 Mantos, with additional underground results expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that the accelerated conversion of all remaining outstanding 3.75% convertible debentures, due November 27, 2019 was completed on December 28, 2017.

Accordingly, the company issued just under 10-million common shares at a price of $0.50 a share and cleared all outstanding debt from the balance sheet.

"Our debenture holders allowed for us to commence the optimisation of Platosa during much less favourable equity and commodity markets. We are thankful for their trust and support at that time and for their further participation in recent equity financings.”

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.216 2.011s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close