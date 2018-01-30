http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1336.87 $/oz Change: -9.53
Pt 996.50 $/oz Change: -10.95
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Copper|Cracow|Evolution Mining|Exploration|Financial|Flow|Mining|Cowal Mine|Mungari Mine|Flow|Mt Carlton|Mt Rawdon|Drilling|Ernest Henry|Ernst Henry|New South Wales|Queensland|Western Australia|South Wales|Western Australia
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Financial|Flow|Mining||Flow||Drilling|||
gold|johannesburg|copper|cracow|evolution-mining|exploration|financial|flow-company|mining|cowal-mine|mungari-mine|flow-industry-term|mt-carlton|mt-rawdon|drilling|ernest-henry|ernst-henry|new-south-wales|queensland|western-australia|south-wales-region|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Evolution lowers AISC, says ranks among world’s lowest cost producers

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Evolution lowers AISC, says ranks among world’s lowest cost producers

30th January 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australian gold miner Evolution Mining is on track to “comfortably deliver” on its group guidance of 750 000 oz to 805 000 oz for the 2018 financial year, with production forecast to be above the midpoint of the guidance range and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) at, or below, the bottom end of its A$820/oz to A$870/oz guidance.

The miner  reported a record low AISC of A$784/oz, which it said ranked Evolution as one of the world’s lowest cost gold producers. When the AISC is converted to US dollar terms, it equates to $602/oz.

Advertisement

Group gold production from Evolution’s mines in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia, decreased from 220 971 oz in the September quarter to 186 488 oz in the three months under review, taking half-year output to 407 459 oz.

Quarter-on-quarter silver production fell by 19% to 238 429 oz and copper production dipped by 1.7% to 6 026 t.

Advertisement

The Cowal mine, in New South Wales, produced 62 286 oz of gold at an AISC of A$852/oz, while the Mungari mine,  in Western Australia, produced 28 156 oz of gold at an AISC of A$1 288/oz.

In Queensland, Mt Carlton produced 29 927 oz of payable gold contained in 17 541 dry metric tonnes of gold concentrate and 6 123 oz of gold in dore, at an AISC of A$493/oz. Mt Rawdon produced 21 418 oz at an AISC of A$1 056/oz, Cracow produced 20 215 oz at A$1 237/oz and Ernst Henry delivered 24 486 oz of gold and 5 441 t of copper at a record low AISC.

The company achieved operating mine cash flow of A$204.7-million, compared with A$210.4-million in the September quarter. Net mine cash flow was A$134.2-million for the quarter, which included a record net cash flow from Ernest Henry, in Queensland, of A$55.1-million.

Meanwhile, Evolution also continued to pursue an organic growth programme through aggressive exploration and resource definition drilling during the December quarter.

“Aggressive drilling campaigns continued with total drilling of 39 024 metres for resource definition purposes and 37 417 metres as part of its exploration in the December quarter. For the year-to-date, 177 845 metres have been drilled across the group.”

Evolution Mining increased its 2018 full-year exploration budget to between A$30-million and A$40-million.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.182 1.055s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close