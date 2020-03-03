Every employee has opportunity to own dignified home – RBPlat

https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1604.09 $/oz Change: -0.44
Pt 861.81 $/oz Change: -17.55
 
Photo by Creamer Media's Donna Slater
RBPlat CFO Hanré Rossouw

3rd March 2020

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The ring-fenced housing development of platinum group metals (PGMs) mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) provides every employee with the opportunity to own a dignified home, RBPlat CFO Hanré Rossouw said on Tuesday, when he noted the company’s R53.5-million housing project for the new Styldrift mine.

Rossouw pointed out that the 351% cost increase above last year’s R21.3-million housing expenditure related mainly to a non-cash spend in the amortisation and fair value adjustment of the loans that were offered to RBPlat employees at a preferential rate.

As part of the black-controlled JSE-listed company’s sustainability strategy, 1 000 families live in the RBPlat housing development, with R944.5-million invested in social and labour plans in the last ten years.

Nearly 12% of procurement is from the local businesses of historically disadvantaged South Africans.

Assisted by improving PGM market conditions, RBPlat reported a 147.2% improvement in headline earnings to R123.1-million, and a 101.6% increase in headline earnings a share to 50.4c a share.

Basic earnings a share were 26.3c compared with 78.1c however, impacted both by high cash costs and levels of depreciation owing to the Styldrift ramp-up and interest charges relating to the Rustenburg Platinum Mine Limited’s deferred consideration.

Revenue increased by 106.6% to R7 491.9-million, a result of the addition of Styldrift revenue and the improved macro environment.

At year-end, cash and cash investments totalled R814.2-million. Some 68.1% of capital expenditure could be funded from cash generated by the operations.

Net debt was 41% lower at R491.3-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

