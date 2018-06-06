European Metals starts beneficiation of Cinovec bulk sample

Aim-listed European Metals has started the beneficiation process and magnetic separation of a 15 t bulk sample at its Cinovec lithium/tin project, in the Czech Republic.

The beneficiation and magnetic separation of a lithium-rich concentrate will provide pilot plant feed for planned downstream processing through the roast, leach, purification and final product precipitation flowsheet that has been developed.

It is intended to ultimately produce up to 200 kg of battery-grade lithium carbonate from this material for marketing and user acceptance purposes.

The processing of the ore sample will also provide about 12 t of nonmagnetic material that will be used to confirm the flowsheet for the recovery of tin and tungsten values which are unique and important by-products from the Cinovec orebody.

"The beginning of the processing of the bulk sample to provide concentrate feed for the lithium carbonate pilot plant is a significant step for European Metals. The pilot plant operation is not only a significant activity of the feasibility study, it also allows the production of lithium carbonate for end-user trials and associated offtake arrangements,” MD Keith Coughlan commented.

He added that ongoing roast optimisation testwork is almost complete and will form the basis of the upcoming lock-cycle pilot testwork.

“The optimisation work continues to improve recoveries and reduce input costs at the project,” he said.