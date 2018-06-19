Europa Metals starts Toral scoping study

Explorer Europa Metals has appointed UK-based Addison Mining Services to conduct an initial scoping study on the Toral lead, zinc and silver project, in Leon, Spain.

Addison previously compiled the Toral project's mineral resource estimate, which states that the project has a metal content of 670 000 t of zinc, 540 000 t of lead and 13-million troy ounces of silver.

The study is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, at which stage the findings will be announced to the market.

Addison's principal geologist, James Hogg, and associate principal mining engineer, Julian Bennett, will lead the study project team and will work alongside Europa Metals’ existing in-country management, under the direction of technical director Myles Campion and principal mining engineer Jesus Montero.

Europa Metals maintains listings on the Aim, ASX and JSE. The company recently changed its name from Ferrum Crescent to reflect its focus on Europe.