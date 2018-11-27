http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.69 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 13.87 Change: 0.04
Au 1224.20 $/oz Change: -1.56
Pt 842.00 $/oz Change: -3.33
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Eurasian Resources Group secures electricity supply for DRC copper mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Eurasian Resources Group secures electricity supply for DRC copper mine

27th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Diversified natural resources group Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has concluded an agreement with electricity company Société Nationale d’Électricité (SNEL) for the supply of 41 MW of electricity for its Frontier mine, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

SNEL will source the electricity from Zambia's State-owned electricity company Zesco.
 
The Frontier mine, situated on the DRC–Zambia border, is an opencast copper mine with processing facilities capable of treating more than ten-million tonnes a year of copper sulphide.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to be able to achieve a reliable electricity supply for our Frontier mine. This new agreement further demonstrates ERG’s commitment to the DRC and Zambia and further cements our wider strategy on the continent as a whole," ERG CEO Benedikt Sobotka said this week.

Zesco MD Victor Mundene added that the power utility was committed to providing power supply to the mine while local power sources were not available.

Advertisement

SNEL director-general Jean-Bosco Kayombo Kayan pointed out that SNEL planned to eventually supply the Frontier mine with electricity produced in the DRC. He said existing hydroelectric plants and power lines were currently being rehabilitated.

ERG owns copper and cobalt mining operations in the DRC, as well as copper, cobalt, manganese, platinum, bauxite, fluorspar and coal development projects in the DRC, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mali and Mozambique.

It is also developing a 20-million-tonne-a-year iron-ore mine in Brazil.

In Kazakhstan, it owns and operates iron-ore and ferro-alloys mining operations.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.144 1.833s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close